EzFill signs fleet fueling agreement with Buggy in Miami
Apr. 19, 2022 9:28 AM ETEZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) announces a new fleet agreement with Buggy, effective immediately.
- Buggy is a car rental company for drivers of Uber, Lyft, and other on-demand ridesharing services in the Miami area.
- hrough its partnership with Uber, drivers receive free maintenance and 24/7 support.
- “Thanks to our reliable mobile fuel delivery service, Buggy’s customers will have peace of mind knowing they are renting fully fueled vehicles, which allows them to spend more time focusing on serving their passengers instead of having to look for local stations to fill up their tanks.” said Mike McConnell, CEO.