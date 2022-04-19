Demand for Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid not as high as expected - Reuters
- Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid has faced unexpectedly light demand around the world, Reuters reported.
- Based on data from health departments and interviews with doctors and pharmacists, supply of Paxlovid significantly outstripped demand in the United States, UK, Japan, and South Korea.
- Even though there has been an increase in cases of late due to the Omicron variant and its subvariants, it appears that many individuals diagnosed with COVID are declining to take an antiviral out of a belief that their illness is mild.
- U.S. data indicates Pfizer has distributed ~1.5M Paxlovid treatment courses and pharmacies still have over 500K.
- In the U.K., which has contracts for 2.75M Paxlovid courses, the drug has been given to more than 6,000 patients as of April 9, according to the country's National Health Service.
- There are indications that Paxlovid may be effective in treating long COVID, a potential long-term consequence after become infected with the virus.