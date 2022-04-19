Roblox (RBLX +1.3%) is rebounding from some heavy weight in the premarket it felt after a downgrade to Neutral at Goldman Sachs.

Shares had fallen as much as 5% in early minutes, adding to negative momentum across a number of measures. The stock is down 7.4% over the past five sessions, down 14% over the past month, and a dizzying 72% off November's 52-week high.

It's rebounding now, though, after a downgrade that has a number of positive notes. Shares are up 1.3% with half an hour of trading under way Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs is expecting that a post-pandemic world could mean slower user growth, as well as some tougher comparisons. Analyst Eric Sheridan has cut the firm's rating on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to Neutral from Buy, and trimmed its price target to $50 from $108.

That new target now implies 25% upside.

Sheridan still expects Roblox to grow revenue over industry levels, with stronger long-term margin potential. And Goldman sees the company "pioneering" the next generation of gaming companies via user-generated content and the open universe. But "tough comps ... aging up the userbase, and reinvesting into the developer community as well as R&D talent will continue to dominate the narrative" in the near term, weighing on the stock.

It sees Roblox growing bookings (through daily active user expansion) to $6 billion in 2026 (from a current $2.7 billion), marking a 17% five-year compound annual growth rate.