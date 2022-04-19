Goldman Sachs cuts Roblox to Neutral, expecting post-pandemic slowdown

Apr. 19, 2022 10:03 AM ETRoblox Corporation (RBLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments

Roblox Developer Conference 2019

Ian Tuttle/Getty Images Entertainment

Roblox (RBLX +1.3%) is rebounding from some heavy weight in the premarket it felt after a downgrade to Neutral at Goldman Sachs.

Shares had fallen as much as 5% in early minutes, adding to negative momentum across a number of measures. The stock is down 7.4% over the past five sessions, down 14% over the past month, and a dizzying 72% off November's 52-week high.

It's rebounding now, though, after a downgrade that has a number of positive notes. Shares are up 1.3% with half an hour of trading under way Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs is expecting that a post-pandemic world could mean slower user growth, as well as some tougher comparisons. Analyst Eric Sheridan has cut the firm's rating on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to Neutral from Buy, and trimmed its price target to $50 from $108.

That new target now implies 25% upside.

Sheridan still expects Roblox to grow revenue over industry levels, with stronger long-term margin potential. And Goldman sees the company "pioneering" the next generation of gaming companies via user-generated content and the open universe. But "tough comps ... aging up the userbase, and reinvesting into the developer community as well as R&D talent will continue to dominate the narrative" in the near term, weighing on the stock.

It sees Roblox growing bookings (through daily active user expansion) to $6 billion in 2026 (from a current $2.7 billion), marking a 17% five-year compound annual growth rate.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.