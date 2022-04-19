Chipotle opens up new venture fund to seed strategically-aligned startups

Apr. 19, 2022 10:04 AM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG +1.8%) announced the the creation of a new venture fund called Cultivate Next to be used as an investment arm for early-stage funding for into strategically aligned companies.

The venture fund will have an initial size of $50M with the restaurant chain the only backer.

Cultivate Next's stated goal to support seed to Series B stage companies that can accelerate the Chipotle's strategic priorities such as "running great restaurants, amplifying technology and innovation, further advancing its Food With Integrity mission, and expanding access and convenience for consumers."

"We are exploring investments in emerging innovation that will enhance our employee and guest experience, and quite possibly revolutionize the restaurant industry," said Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) Chief Technology Officer Curt Garner on the development.

What's next: Chipotle (CMG) is due to report earnings on April 26. Consensus estimates are for revenue of $2.01B and EPS of $5.67 to be reported.

