Petros soars on label comprehension study's positive results for erectile dysfunction drug

Apr. 19, 2022 10:12 AM ETPetros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Shares of micro-cap Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) have jumped 33.7% on Tuesday morning, after the company announced what it deemed to be positive results from its over-the-counter draft label comprehension study for its erectile dysfunction drug Stendra (avanafil).
  • A label comprehension study assesses the extent to which consumers understand and apply the information given on a nonprescription drug's labeling.
  • PTPI said the results of the study suggested that the language used to write drug facts about Stendra is appropriate for submission to the FDA for over-the-counter labeling.
  • The study compiled 453 label comprehension interviews to determine understanding of the drafted drug facts on the labeling for Stendra.
  • Petros said that more than 95% of participants in the label comprehension interviews provided correct or acceptable responses to questions that evaluated comprehension of nine primary communication messages regarding Stendra.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.