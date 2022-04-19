Petros soars on label comprehension study's positive results for erectile dysfunction drug
Apr. 19, 2022 10:12 AM ETPetros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Shares of micro-cap Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) have jumped 33.7% on Tuesday morning, after the company announced what it deemed to be positive results from its over-the-counter draft label comprehension study for its erectile dysfunction drug Stendra (avanafil).
- A label comprehension study assesses the extent to which consumers understand and apply the information given on a nonprescription drug's labeling.
- PTPI said the results of the study suggested that the language used to write drug facts about Stendra is appropriate for submission to the FDA for over-the-counter labeling.
- The study compiled 453 label comprehension interviews to determine understanding of the drafted drug facts on the labeling for Stendra.
- Petros said that more than 95% of participants in the label comprehension interviews provided correct or acceptable responses to questions that evaluated comprehension of nine primary communication messages regarding Stendra.