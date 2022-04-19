Individual investor bulls are thin on the ground and that is flashing a contrarian signal for the broader market, BofA Securities says.

Last week the AAII reported that bullish sentiment, those who expect stock prices to rise over the next six months, fell to 15.8%, the lowest level since 1992.

"This 3-decade low suggests that individual investor bulls have become an endangered species," technical strategist Stephen Suttmeier wrote in a note Tuesday.

"From a contrarian perspective, skeptical individual investor sentiment tells us not to give up on the equity secular bull market even in the face of continuing cyclical risks from high inflation, yield curve inversions and a Fed hiking cycle in 2022," Suttmeier said. "AAII Bulls moved below 20% for the first time since May 2016 on 2/18. After a brief move higher, AAII Bulls dropped below 20% once again as of 4/15."

"With the exception of the January 2008 signal, the SPX (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) has generally had strong returns from one month to two years after this signal," he added.

The S&P ETF touched an intraday monthly low yesterday.