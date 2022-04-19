Cryptocurrency exchange Blockchain.com is reportedly eyeing an initial public offering.

The deal could occur as early as this year, but may not happen until 2023, according to Bloomberg, who cited unnamed sources.

A Blockchain.com representative declined to comment, the news outlet added.

In March, Bloomberg reported that Blockchain.com conducted a financing round that gave it a post-money valuation of around $14B. The round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and joined by Ballie Gifford.

Rival Coinbase Global (COIN) went public in April 2021 through a direct listing. Coinbase shares ended their debut session 31% higher than their reference price.