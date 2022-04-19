AN2 Therapeutics started at Oppenheimer at outperform on promise of antibiotic

Selective focus of CT Chest or Lung 3D rendering image front view for diagnosis lung diseases ,TB or tuberculosis and covid-19 .

mr.suphachai praserdumrongchai/iStock via Getty Images

  • Oppenheimer has initiated AN2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANTX) with an outperform rating arguing that its anti-infective epetraborole could become part of the standard of care for refractory non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infections.
  • The firm has a $22 price target (~49% upside based on Monday's close).
  • Analyst Kevin DeGeeter said there is a significant unmet medical need in the refractory population as Insmed's (INSM) Arikayce (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) only achieves 29% culture conversion with significant toxicity.
  • His model assumes the following: epetraborole has similar efficacy to Arikayce; improved tolerability and oral delivery which can drive 20% peak market penetration; and upside from the Japanese market.
  • Phase 3 results for epetraborole for NTM, a type of rare lung infection, are expected in the first half of 2024.
  • AN2 Therapeutics just had its IPO in late March.mycobacterial (NTM) infections
