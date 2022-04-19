AN2 Therapeutics started at Oppenheimer at outperform on promise of antibiotic
Apr. 19, 2022 10:34 AM ETAN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (ANTX)INSMBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Oppenheimer has initiated AN2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANTX) with an outperform rating arguing that its anti-infective epetraborole could become part of the standard of care for refractory non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) infections.
- The firm has a $22 price target (~49% upside based on Monday's close).
- Analyst Kevin DeGeeter said there is a significant unmet medical need in the refractory population as Insmed's (INSM) Arikayce (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) only achieves 29% culture conversion with significant toxicity.
- His model assumes the following: epetraborole has similar efficacy to Arikayce; improved tolerability and oral delivery which can drive 20% peak market penetration; and upside from the Japanese market.
- Phase 3 results for epetraborole for NTM, a type of rare lung infection, are expected in the first half of 2024.
- AN2 Therapeutics just had its IPO in late March.