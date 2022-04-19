TD Bank Group says Schwab earnings to translate to C$202M in Q2 net income

  • TD Bank Group (NYSE:TD) said on Tuesday that Charles Schwab's Q1 earnings will translate to ~C$202M (US$160M) of reported equity in net income for the bank's fiscal 2022 Q2.
  • Excluding acquisition-related charges of ~C$12M after-tax and amortization of acquired intangibles of ~C$34M after-tax, adjusted equity in net income of an investment in Schwab (SCHW) will be ~C$248M, the company said.
  • TD Bank Group (TD) will release its fiscal Q2 results on May 26.
  • Previously (April 18), Schwab stock drops 10% after Q1 net interest income disappoints
