Macau-related casino stocks gained on Tuesday on incrementally better news on the COVID front in China. Of note, Beijing has indicated that it will support supply chains in the nation and Tesla opened the Gigafactory Shanghai back up. In Shanghai, cases outside of the quarantine zones fell for the fourth consecutive day,

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS +4.2%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +5.0%), MGM Resorts International (MGM +3.4%) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +4.0%) have all cut into the recent drops with a push higher.

Looking ahead, Macau casinos are still very likely to see another holiday period hit the calendar with COVID restrictions in place. The Labour Day holiday, which is under two weeks away, was being circled a few months ago as a potential catalyst for the sector.

Jefferies analyst David Katz said any Macau gaming revenue recovery is likely to be delayed past the upcoming Labour holidays in China due to the border controls in place and with 25 Chinese provinces reporting local infections in past five days. That bad timing means a longer stretch before the long-awaited holiday tourism breakout.

Chart watch: Las Vegas Sands (LVS) has outperformed peers MGM, WYNN and MLCO this year and is even running ahead of the S&P 500 Index.