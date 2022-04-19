New York Times names Kahn to take over newsroom's top job

Apr. 19, 2022

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

  • The New York Times (NYT +1.3%) has made a change at the top of its masthead, elevating Joe Kahn to the executive editor post.
  • Kahn, currently managing editor, will succeed Dean Baquet in the top job in June. Baquet, 65, has run into the paper's mandatory retirement age for top editors.
  • Baquet will remain at the NYT in a new role, with details promised in coming weeks.
  • He had held the top job since 2014, presiding over both controversy (as the paper steered through the Trump presidency) and a digital resurgence (The NYT went from about 800,000 digital-only subscribers to 6.8 million paid digital subscribers under his tenure).
  • NYT stock rose in February as its fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations on nearly every measure, alongside a boosted dividend and new share buyback.
