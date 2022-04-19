Signature Bank stock rises as Q1 net interest income soars 41% Y/Y

Apr. 19, 2022 10:43 AM ETSignature Bank (SBNY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

blackred/E+ via Getty Images

  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) stock rose April 19 following its Q1 results.
  • Q1 net interest income rose +41.09% Y/Y to ~$573.56M.
  • The New York-based bank said the increase was mainly due to growth in average interest-earning assets. Total assets reached $121.85B at March 31, expanding +42.7%, compared to $85.38B at March 31, 2021.
  • Total Deposits in Q1 grew +2.8% Q/Q to $109.16B, including non-interest bearing deposit growth of $2.36B.
  • The company said non-interest bearing deposits now represent 42.8% of total deposits.
  • For Q1 loans increased +2.4% Q/Q to $66.40B.
  • Total Securities in Q1 rose to $26.24B.
  • Q1 net income grew +77.68% Y/Y to $338.53M.
  • The company said the increase was mainly due to rise in net interest income, boosted by strong average deposit, securities and loan growth, and a higher provision for credit losses booked in Q1 2021, which was predominantly due to the effects of COVID-19 on the U.S. economy.
