Shanghai’s shutdown has supply chain ETFs front and center

Shanghai’s shutdown is proving to be a supply chain and logistical nightmare as roughly 10,000 tankers, bulkers, and other vessels attempt to bypass the world’s busiest port. As constraints continue, exchange traded funds that capitalize from the global supply chain market have come into focus.

Three funds that stick out are the Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA), ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (NYSEARCA:SUPL), and the SonicShares Global Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BOAT).

Supporting SEA, SUPL, and BOAT are key shipping and container firms like ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM), Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), Matson, Inc. (MATX), Hapag-Lloyd (OTCPK:HPGLY), and Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCPK:KHNGF).

Exchange traded funds like SEA attempt to provide exposure to a diversified group of global shipping and freight businesses.

SUPL, which just recently launched in earlier April intends to offer exposure to global logistics and technology companies. Michael L. Sapir, ProShares founder, and CEO recently stated: “The pandemic didn’t just highlight the crisis facing the global supply chain, it identified a ripe opportunity to invest in the companies striving to provide real solutions and embrace new technologies that may revolutionize global trade.”

BOAT on the other hand, aims to deliver investors access to an ETF that provides pure-play exposure to the global maritime shipping industry.

Shanghai’s lockdown has now logjammed the Yangtze River backing up traffic from Changzhou, Zhenjiang, Nanjing, to Wuhan. Shanghai with its 24.9M residents is three times the size of New York City and has set up a wave of potential supply chain shortages as goods are not able to flow freely.

Megan Liu, a Wuhu resident who works for a foreign trade company, told the New York Times: “I don’t think many people have supply shortages now, because it’s just started.”

See below a map of Shanghai and the traffic jam of tankers, freighters, bulkers, and other vessels trying to navigate through the Yangtze River and into the Yellow Sea.

While global shipping, container, and supply chain funds may be affected due to the ongoing bottleneck, the ripple effect of China shutting down Shanghai can be felt and will be felt across broader markets as countless goods and materials are needed by companies across the S&P 500.

Therefore, even benchmark ETFs that track the performance of the major index like the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) may be affected at some level by what’s going on in China.

