Coeptis Therapeutics, a biopharma compan developing cell therapy platforms for cancer, agreed to go public through a deal with SPAC Bull Horn Holdings (NASDAQ:BHSE). BHSE ticked up 0.2%.

Under the terms of the transaction, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bull Horn will merge with and into Coeptis and the holders of the outstanding Coeptis shares will receive equity in Bull Horn valued at $175 million, according to a statement.

The deal is expected to close in Q3 and Bull Horn to domesticate from the British Virgin Islands to a Delaware corporation prior to the closing. Bull Horn will be rebranded and operate as Coeptis Therapeutics and is expected to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "COEP."

Bridgeway Capital Partners and Meister Seelig & Fein LLP served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to Coeptis. Jones Trading and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP served as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to Bull Horn.

The deal for the biopharma company comes after SPAC Bull Horn completed a $75M initial public offering in November 2020 and said it was targeting an acquisition of leading sports, entertainment and brand companies. Bloomberg reported in January that Esports startup RekTGlobal was said in talks to go public through Bull Horn Holdings (BHSE).