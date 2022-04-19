Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and the United Steelworkers union rejected each other's proposals to end a month-long strike at the company's Richmond, California, refinery, Reuters reported late Monday.

The proposals were exchanged last week, said B.K. White, executive at USW Local 12-5, which represents 500 workers at the Richmond refinery, adding that no meetings are planned in the coming week.

Chevron (CVX) is said to have begun searching for temporary replacement staff to work with managers and supervisors who have been operating the 245K bbl/day refinery since the strike began.

The company reportedly expects to delay major maintenance at the refinery to June from April because of the strike, which may further exacerbate already high California fuel prices.

