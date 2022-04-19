Regeneron - Checkmate deal propels other developers with similar drugs
Apr. 19, 2022 10:48 AM ETCheckmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CMPI), COEP, IDRAREGN, STABBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The clinical-stage biotech, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI), has risen more than fourfold in value on Tuesday following its $250 million all-cash deal to be acquired by Regeneron (REGN).
- The announcement has propelled the developers of Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonists, a drug class used to describe Checkmate’s (CMPI) lead asset vidutolimod.
- Oncology-focused cell therapy company, Coeptis Therapeutics (OTCPK:COEP), which recently agreed to acquire Statera Biopharma's (STAB) TLR5 agonist platform, has reached a two-month high. An agreement announced to go public via a SPAC merger has also driven the stock higher today.
- Meanwhile, Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA), another developer of TLR9 agonists, has recorded the best intraday gain since December. Last year, the clinical-stage biotech said that AbbVie (ABBV) discontinued further enrollment in an early-stage trial for a combination therapy involving its TLR9 agonist tilsotolimod.