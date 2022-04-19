Regeneron - Checkmate deal propels other developers with similar drugs

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • The clinical-stage biotech, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI), has risen more than fourfold in value on Tuesday following its $250 million all-cash deal to be acquired by Regeneron (REGN).
  • The announcement has propelled the developers of Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonists, a drug class used to describe Checkmate’s (CMPI) lead asset vidutolimod.
  • Oncology-focused cell therapy company, Coeptis Therapeutics (OTCPK:COEP), which recently agreed to acquire Statera Biopharma's (STAB) TLR5 agonist platform, has reached a two-month high. An agreement announced to go public via a SPAC merger has also driven the stock higher today.
  • Meanwhile, Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA), another developer of TLR9 agonists, has recorded the best intraday gain since December. Last year, the clinical-stage biotech said that AbbVie (ABBV) discontinued further enrollment in an early-stage trial for a combination therapy involving its TLR9 agonist tilsotolimod.
