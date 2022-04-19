The Sandbox seeks to raise $400M, valuing metaverse firm at $4B valuation: Bloomberg
Apr. 19, 2022 10:56 AM ETThe Sandbox (SAND-USD)SFTBY, SFTBFBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- The Sandbox (SAND-USD) is seeking to raise about $400M in new funding that would value the metaverse firm at more than $4B, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg Tuesday.
- That valuation could change depending on market sentiment and investor demand, the people added.
- Sandbox (SAND-USD), which allows traders to monetize digital assets and gaming experiences in a virtual world, is discussing the financing round with potential investors, the people highlighted, as reported by Bloomberg.
- The move would come about six months after Ethereum-based Sandbox (SAND-USD) raised $93M in a series B round led by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF) Vision Fund 2, Bloomberg noted.
- Meanwhile, sandbox (SAND-USD +12.7%) tokens are climbing to sub $3 Monday morning as ethereum (ETH-USD +6.4%) jumps back to $3.11K.
- In mid-March, HSBC partnered with The Sandbox to but a plot of virtual real estate.