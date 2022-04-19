GOL Linhas signs logistics services agreement with Mercado Livre
Apr. 19, 2022 10:57 AM ETGol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) signed a landmark agreement between its logistics business, GOLLOG, which operates cargo services to 52 airports and 3.9K+ destinations in Brazil, and Mercado Livre, which operates marketplaces for e-commerce and online auctions.
- The agreement, with a term of ten years, includes a dedicated freighter fleet of six Boeing 737-800 BCF and is expected to begin operations during 2H22.
- There is also the option of adding other six cargo aircraft by 2025.
- GOL plans to end this year with 136 aircraft in its fleet, comprised of 44 Boeing 737-MAXs and 92 Boeing 737-NGs.
- The introduction of the 6-cargo aircraft is expected to generate fleet optimization savings of ~R$25M in 2022 and another R$75M in 2023.