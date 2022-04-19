ToughBuilt Industries stock jumps after Q4 revenue grew more than 100%

Apr. 19, 2022 10:57 AM ETToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT +68.6%) shares jumped despite earnings miss on Monday.
  • Q4 revenue increased 105% Y/Y to $24.6M, as a result of recurring orders from existing customers and addition of new customers and new product launches.
  • The company also intends to launch 5-10 new product lines and continue to expand its global distribution in 2022.
  • Michael Panosian, ToughBuilt’s CEO, commented, “We closed 2021 with record sales of $70 million, in line with our expectations. Our current product lines and our newly launched innovations continue to enjoy significant traction with our retailer partners and end users.”
  • Over a period of one year, shares slipped more than 67%.
