ToughBuilt Industries stock jumps after Q4 revenue grew more than 100%
Apr. 19, 2022 10:57 AM ETToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT +68.6%) shares jumped despite earnings miss on Monday.
- Q4 revenue increased 105% Y/Y to $24.6M, as a result of recurring orders from existing customers and addition of new customers and new product launches.
- The company also intends to launch 5-10 new product lines and continue to expand its global distribution in 2022.
- Michael Panosian, ToughBuilt’s CEO, commented, “We closed 2021 with record sales of $70 million, in line with our expectations. Our current product lines and our newly launched innovations continue to enjoy significant traction with our retailer partners and end users.”
- Over a period of one year, shares slipped more than 67%.