Update 11:28am: Adds positions exited, fund performance.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) rose 1.3% after David Einhorn's hedge fund took a new small position in the owner and operator of oil tankers and product carriers.

Other new small positions include Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY), TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX), Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Weatherford International (WFRD).

The new positions was revealed in the funds Q1 letter to investors, according to a copy of the letter seen by Seeking Alpha.

Greenlight acquired the International Seaways (INSW) shares for an average price of $15.30 in the quarter, or less than 60% of INSW's liquidation value, according to the letter.

"With oil demand having now recovered to pre-pandemic levels and no shipyard slots available for the construction of new tankers for several years, we expect a tighter market, and with it, INSW’s discount to its NAV to close," according to the letter.

Greenlight reinitiated a position in SNX as the fund believes its recent merger with Tech Data has created the "top global IT distributor" with potential for "significant" EPS accretion.

Greenlight revealed that it exited its long position in EchoStar (SATS) after holding it for a year with a 22% IRR. The hedge fund also sold out of its position in Jack in the Box (JACK) after almost two years with a 55% IRR.

Greenlight Capital funds gained 4.4% in Q1 compared to a 4.6% decline for the S&P 500 Index. The biggest winners for the quarter were Rheinmetall, Teck Resources (TECK) and Consol Energy (CEIX).

Greenlight's short portfolio had strong results in the quarter helped by falling values for its basked of "bubble" stocks as well as the "substantial" drop in the price of a medical device company that reported "disappointing" results.

Recall from January, Einhorn's Greenlight disclosed positions in Global Payments, Capri, Galapagos, ODP Corp.