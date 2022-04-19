Analysts are taking up positions on McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) ahead of the restaurant company's earnings report set for April 28.

Cowen said its recent channel checks on MCD were strong enough for it to maintain a Q1 estimate for U.S. same-store sales growth of 3.5% vs. 3.3% consensus.

"We believe MCD is better suited to navigate a challenging industry backdrop vs quick service peers. Int'l is harder to model given well known challenges in Ukraine & Russia as well as China, which cumulatively represent 5-6% of normalized system sales & EBIT. However, we model IOM & IDLM SSS above consensus," updated analyst Peter Charles.

Cowen has an Outperform rating on McDonald's (MCD) and price target of $275.

Meanwhile, BTIG cut its price target on McDonald's (MCD) to $280 on the expectation for slower growth in international markets due largely to the war in Ukraine. Analyst Peter Saleh assumed McDonald's (MCD) will continue to support its employees through the second quarter before reducing support in the second half of the year. The price target of $280 is based on applying a 26.5X P/E multiple to the 2023 EPS estimate of $10.57.

BTIG kept a Buy rating on MCD on the view the chain is one of the strongest restaurant concepts in the world and is one that is in the middle stages of a multi-year sales recovery.

McDonald's (MCD) has gained more than 7% over the last week as investors have showed some confidence ahead of the earnings print.