The Federal Housing Finance Agency, the overseer of mortgage giants Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC), is expected to announce this week its decision on the type of credit score that the government-sponsored enterprises require when they purchase mortgages.

For years, Fannie (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie (OTCQB:FMCC) have required a standard FICO score, which is issued by Fair Isaac Corp. (NYSE:FICO). Now the FHFA is looking at other ways to assess a borrowers' creditworthiness. The four options it's looking at are:

Option 1: maintaining the single score requirement for each borrower on every loan;

Option 2: requiring multiple scores;

Option 3: allowing lenders to deliver loans with any approved score; and

Option 4; the "waterfall" approach allowing a primary and secondary score.

A report from the American Action Forum, a center-right nonprofit focusing on economic, domestic and fiscal policy issues, said "word on the street" is that the FHA will announce this week that it's leaning toward Option 3.

That could cost up to $600m and take two years to put in place, the American Action Forum said, citing FHFA estimates.

RBC analyst Ashish Sabadra expects investors to view the decision as a negative for Fair Isaac (FICO), which the analyst rates as Sector Perform. "We remain on the sidelines," Sabadra said in a note.

FICO's is up 0.6% in late morning trading on Tuesday.

In 2019, the FHFA published a final rule that requires Freddie (OTCQB:FMCC) and Fannie (OTCQB:FNMA) to consider alternatives to Fair Isaac's (FICO) score when assessing a mortgage applicant's creditworthiness.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.