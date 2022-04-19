What's in cards for Lam Research in Q3?
Apr. 19, 2022 11:10 AM ETLam Research Corporation (LRCX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $7.52 (+0.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.25B (+10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LRCX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward.
- Company trades low despite Q2 income and revenue surge.
- Update on the CEO earnings.
- Company added to Citi's Focus List stating attractive valuation
- Check valuation rating of the stock on SA page.
- Company has a market cap of ~$63.6B and has lost about 23% during last one year.
- Contributor comments on the stock: 'Lam Research: This Semiconductor Play Could Be A Generational Buy'
- Comparative stock rating against its peers.