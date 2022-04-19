Mattel, Jakks Pacific jump after healthy guidance from Hasbro

Healthy guidance from Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) is helping both Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT +3.9%) and Jakks Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK +6.0%) push higher on Tuesday.

Despite missing on headline numbers and trading lower after the initial print, good guidance and optimistic commentary in an earnings call has helped the stock hurtle higher. Hasbro (HAS +4.0%) shares rose sharply in early trading hours, battling back from a 2% drop in pre-market hours, causing its peers to follow suit.

Both Jakks Pacific (JAKK) and Mattel (MAT) will report earnings next week. While Mattel (MAT) has been relatively consistent in surpassing analyst estimates on earnings in recent years, Jakks Pacific (JAKK) being particularly prone to earnings misses. Of the last 8 quarters, the latter firm has missed the mark on revenue 3 times and EPS estimates have come up short twice.