Schumer marijuana legalization measure being delayed until summer - Marijuana Moment
Apr. 19, 2022 11:38 AM ETCuraleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF), TCNNF, GTBIF, CRLBFJUSHF, VRNOF, AYRWF, ACRHF, MMNFF, CCHWFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor15 Comments
- With the unofficial 4/20 marijuana "holiday" coming Wednesday, a major piece of legislation to legalize cannabis that was expected to be introduced in the Senate in April is being delayed, Marijuana Moment reports.
- The introduction of the Cannabis Administration & Opportunity Act will now happen at some point "before the August recess," lead sponsor Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said recently.
- The bill would remove cannabis from the federal list of controlled substances and expunge criminal records related to marijuana possession.
- Schumer acknowledged that progress is being made in the development of the legislation. However, it is likely the delay is to allow more time to get additional Republicans to back the bill.
- Multi-state operators: Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF); Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF); Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF); Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF); Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF); MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF); Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF); Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF); Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF); and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).
- Earlier in April, Schumer and two Democratic senators began reaching out to Republicans colleagues to see what they want included in the bill.