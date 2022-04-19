AbbVie falls as partner Johnson & Johnson cites pressure on Imbruvica sales
Apr. 19, 2022 11:19 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)JNJBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is trading lower in the morning hours Tuesday after Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported the second consecutive quarterly sales decline for the lymphoma therapy Imbruvica in 1Q 2022.
- J&J (JNJ) jointly develops the once-daily oral medication, indicated in the U.S. for adults as a treatment for six disease areas, including five hematologic cancers and chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD).
- Imbruvica sales dropped ~8% YoY to ~$1.0B in 1Q 2022, driven by a ~17% YoY decline in the U.S., which generated $370M sales for the period.
- J&J’s (JNJ) Chief Financial Officer Joe Wolk attributed the underperformance to competition from novel oral agents.
- However, “IMBRUVICA maintains its market leadership position worldwide and continues to drive growth outside of the US despite ongoing competitive pressures,” Wolk noted during the earnings call.