AbbVie falls as partner Johnson & Johnson cites pressure on Imbruvica sales

Apr. 19, 2022 11:19 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)JNJBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Abbvie

vzphotos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is trading lower in the morning hours Tuesday after Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported the second consecutive quarterly sales decline for the lymphoma therapy Imbruvica in 1Q 2022.
  • J&J (JNJ) jointly develops the once-daily oral medication, indicated in the U.S. for adults as a treatment for six disease areas, including five hematologic cancers and chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD).
  • Imbruvica sales dropped ~8% YoY to ~$1.0B in 1Q 2022, driven by a ~17% YoY decline in the U.S., which generated $370M sales for the period.
  • J&J’s (JNJ) Chief Financial Officer Joe Wolk attributed the underperformance to competition from novel oral agents.
  • However, “IMBRUVICA maintains its market leadership position worldwide and continues to drive growth outside of the US despite ongoing competitive pressures,” Wolk noted during the earnings call.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.