Telephone and Data Systems falls as downgraded to equal weight at Morgan Stanley

Apr. 19, 2022 11:20 AM ETTDSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery downgraded Telephone and Data Systems (TDS -7.6%) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $22, down from $33.50.
  • The analyst sees fewer catalysts for a monetization event at US Cellular and views the outlook for these companies as more challenging over the near-term with competitive pressures building in wireless and TDS Telecom in the early stages of a five-year fiber build out.
  • Since the start of 2022, Telephone and Data Systems shares fell around 8.4% and over a period of one year shares were down around 20.9%.
  • Wall Street analysts stands with a Buy rating on the stock, Seeking Alpha Quant System also says to Hold.
