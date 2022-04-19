Telephone and Data Systems falls as downgraded to equal weight at Morgan Stanley
Apr. 19, 2022 11:20 AM ETTDSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery downgraded Telephone and Data Systems (TDS -7.6%) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $22, down from $33.50.
- The analyst sees fewer catalysts for a monetization event at US Cellular and views the outlook for these companies as more challenging over the near-term with competitive pressures building in wireless and TDS Telecom in the early stages of a five-year fiber build out.
- Since the start of 2022, Telephone and Data Systems shares fell around 8.4% and over a period of one year shares were down around 20.9%.
- Wall Street analysts stands with a Buy rating on the stock, Seeking Alpha Quant System also says to Hold.