Netgear's revenue slip has fallout for chip suppliers - KeyBanc

Apr. 19, 2022 11:21 AM ETNETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR)AVGO, QCOM, QRVO, SWKS, SLAB, SYNABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments

Netgear headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares slipped almost 2% Tuesday after the company posted preliminary first-quarter revenue that fell below its own guidance as well as that of Wall Street analysts.
  • The company reports full earnings on April 27. But, late Monday, Netgear (NTGR) said its net revenue will be between $202 million and $212 million, below its forecast for $225 million to $240 million. Analysts had previously forecast Netgear (NTGR) to report first-quarter sales of $233.4 million.
  • KeyBanc analyst John Vinh said that disappointment is also likely to be negative for the company's suppliers, which provide Wi-Fi and radio frequency chips to Netgear (NTGR) for its equipment.
  • Vinh sees fallout affecting the likes of Broadcom (AVGO +1.5%) and Qualcomm (QCOM +1.2%), as well Qorvo (QRVO +1.4%) and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS +1.3%).
  • Other companies may see downside because of what Vinh called "meaningful exposure" to consumer Internet-of-Things products, particularly Silicon Laboratories (SLAB +0.9%) and Synaptics (SYNA +1.7%).
  • On Monday, Mizuho cut price targets on a number of semiconductor names, and Qualcomm, Skyworks and Qorvo stocks dipped accordingly.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.