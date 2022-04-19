Netgear's revenue slip has fallout for chip suppliers - KeyBanc
Apr. 19, 2022 11:21 AM ETNETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR)AVGO, QCOM, QRVO, SWKS, SLAB, SYNABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares slipped almost 2% Tuesday after the company posted preliminary first-quarter revenue that fell below its own guidance as well as that of Wall Street analysts.
- The company reports full earnings on April 27. But, late Monday, Netgear (NTGR) said its net revenue will be between $202 million and $212 million, below its forecast for $225 million to $240 million. Analysts had previously forecast Netgear (NTGR) to report first-quarter sales of $233.4 million.
- KeyBanc analyst John Vinh said that disappointment is also likely to be negative for the company's suppliers, which provide Wi-Fi and radio frequency chips to Netgear (NTGR) for its equipment.
- Vinh sees fallout affecting the likes of Broadcom (AVGO +1.5%) and Qualcomm (QCOM +1.2%), as well Qorvo (QRVO +1.4%) and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS +1.3%).
- Other companies may see downside because of what Vinh called "meaningful exposure" to consumer Internet-of-Things products, particularly Silicon Laboratories (SLAB +0.9%) and Synaptics (SYNA +1.7%).
- On Monday, Mizuho cut price targets on a number of semiconductor names, and Qualcomm, Skyworks and Qorvo stocks dipped accordingly.