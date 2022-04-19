CSX Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETCSX Corporation (CSX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-60.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.31B (+17.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CSX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.