Carvana Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.58 (-243.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.37B (+49.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CVNA has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward.