Steel Dynamics Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETSteel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.70 (+171.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.35B (+51.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STLD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.