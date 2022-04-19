SL Green Realty Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETSL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.64 (-5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $163.65M (-27.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SLG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 1 downward.