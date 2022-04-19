Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.86 (+262.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.48B (+21.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.

The Pittsburgh-based company's stock rose +2.72% on Jan. 20, the day after it reported its Q4 results post-market April 19.

The company beat Q4 earnings expectations, with higher alumina and aluminum pricing driving a 7% Q/Q increase in revenues to $3.3B, and guiding Q1 EPS to be similar to Q4.

Earlier in April, Credit Suisse downgraded the company to Neutral from Outperform, following expectations that aluminum prices will gradually rebalance in this year's H2.

Aluminum has been rising on continuing Russian supply fears and a weaker dollar. In March, Australia announced that it would ban exports of alumina and aluminum ores to Russia.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had also said that it would stop selling products to Russian companies and stop buying raw materials from the country in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

In March, Morgan Stanley downgraded the company's shares to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $100 price target. The analyst noted that Alcoa has materially improved its balance sheet and shored up profitability, and is well positioned to benefit from a constructive outlook for aluminum due to tightening global aluminum supply, but these positives already are baked in to the stock price.