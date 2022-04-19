Ethereum Foundation discloses $1.3B held in Ether, $300M in non-crypto bets

Apr. 19, 2022 11:38 AM ETEthereum USD (ETH-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments

Stack of Ether coins with gold background

BackyardProduction/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The Ethereum Foundation, the company behind the Ethereum (ETH-USD) network, has disclosed its treasury was standing at approximately $1.6B as of March 31, according to a report Tuesday.
  • Specifically, it's holding $1.3B in Ether (ETH-USD), which represents 0.297% of the total ETH supply. The foundation also had $300M in non-crypto investments, though it didn't specify what exactly they consisted of, according to a report Tuesday. And on a much smaller scale, 0.7% of its stash was held in other cryptocurrencies.
  • In addition, the company spent $48M in 2021, primarily on research and development-related expenses.
  • "We also increase our non-crypto savings in response to rising ETH prices, which provides a greater safety margin for our core budget and would enable us to continue funding non-core but high leverage projects through a market downturn," the report said.
  • Previously, (April 11) Ether accelerated its move to Proof-of-Stake after its shadow fork launch.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.