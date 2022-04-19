Ethereum Foundation discloses $1.3B held in Ether, $300M in non-crypto bets
Apr. 19, 2022 11:38 AM ETEthereum USD (ETH-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The Ethereum Foundation, the company behind the Ethereum (ETH-USD) network, has disclosed its treasury was standing at approximately $1.6B as of March 31, according to a report Tuesday.
- Specifically, it's holding $1.3B in Ether (ETH-USD), which represents 0.297% of the total ETH supply. The foundation also had $300M in non-crypto investments, though it didn't specify what exactly they consisted of, according to a report Tuesday. And on a much smaller scale, 0.7% of its stash was held in other cryptocurrencies.
- In addition, the company spent $48M in 2021, primarily on research and development-related expenses.
- "We also increase our non-crypto savings in response to rising ETH prices, which provides a greater safety margin for our core budget and would enable us to continue funding non-core but high leverage projects through a market downturn," the report said.
- Previously, (April 11) Ether accelerated its move to Proof-of-Stake after its shadow fork launch.