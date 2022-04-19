Rosenblatt initiates Roku with a Buy rating; PT $188
Apr. 19, 2022 11:38 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett has initiated coverage on Roku (ROKU +8.7%) with a Buy rating and $188 price target.
- PT of $188 implies a potential upside of 74.22% from the stock’s previous close.
- Shares slipped around 70% in the past year amid "the market's wicked turn against high multiple growth stocks," as well as company's own missed guidance and rising costs, said Crockett.
- However, the company's sales growth is still healthy and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) holds a "powerful gatekeeper position at the nexus of TV's transition from legacy platforms to streaming," said Crockett, who sees this offering "impressive" value.
- Truist analyst Matthew Thornton lowered the price target to $150 from $165, but maintained buy rating on the stock.
- ROKU is at high risk of performing badly as it is overpriced and has decelerating momentum when compared to other Communication Services stocks, to the point that it gets a Strong Sell rating from SA Quant rating system.
- Q1 results will be out on April 28.
