Florida's DeSantis presses to end Disney's special-district treatment
Apr. 19, 2022 11:44 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor68 Comments
- Walt Disney (DIS +3.8%) is facing still more pressure in its political clash with Disney World's home state of Florida, as state Gov. Ron DeSantis is pressing the legislature to reconsider decades-old special tax districts that allow Disney to largely govern its own land.
- DeSantis said he would urge the legislature to use a special session to put an end to the Reedy Creek Improvement District, built in 1967, allowing Disney (NYSE:DIS) to oversee land use and provide services, including electrical and emergency fire and medical services.
- The lawmakers were to hold a special session, Tuesday, to address redrawing the state's congressional maps. At the last minute, though, they will take on the question of stripping some governing power from Disney (DIS), whose resort would then fall under the governance of Orange and Osceola counties.
- DeSantis and Disney (DIS) have been clashing over Florida's Parental Rights in Education law - the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill by opponents, and which Disney eventually publicly opposed.
- Last week, Bank of America raised its estimates for Disney (DIS), in large part due to upside from its Parks and Experiences operations.