Abbott's Q1 result to be a litmus test for COVID-19 test demand
Apr. 19, 2022 11:47 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (+10.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11B (+4.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ABT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock fell about -3% on Jan. 26, the day it reported its Q4 results, as the company forecast lower-than-expected COVID-19 testing sales in 2022.
- Abbott in an earnings call last quarter had said that it will see how testing evolves over the next 12 months.
- Abbott forecast 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of at least $4.70 per share, analysts on an average estimate Non-Gaap EPS of $4.84 and revenue of $40.83B.
- Abbott's guidance for 2022 is strong but guarded, said Seeking Alpha contributor Out of Ignorance.
- The company said last quarter it expects 2022 COVID-19 testing-related sales of $2.5B in the early part of this year.
- The company had said it will update the forecast quarterly over the remainder of the year.
Other News
- In Feb. the company recalled Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas manufactured at its Sturgis, Mich. production facility.
- After the product recall, Abbott reiterated its 2022 guidance for adj. earnings despite a yet-to-be determined one-off item due to the decision.
- The recall could cost the company $325M in annual revenue, according to Cowen.
- Abbott Rapid Dx North America, part of Abbott, was awarded a ~$1B contract from the U.S. Army to supply COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.
- Investors will also look for company's comments on its business in Russia.