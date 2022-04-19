Abbott's Q1 result to be a litmus test for COVID-19 test demand

Apr. 19, 2022 11:47 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (+10.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11B (+4.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ABT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.

  • The company's stock fell about -3% on Jan. 26, the day it reported its Q4 results, as the company forecast lower-than-expected COVID-19 testing sales in 2022.
  • Abbott in an earnings call last quarter had said that it will see how testing evolves over the next 12 months.
  • Abbott forecast 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of at least $4.70 per share, analysts on an average estimate Non-Gaap EPS of $4.84 and revenue of $40.83B.
  • Abbott's guidance for 2022 is strong but guarded, said Seeking Alpha contributor Out of Ignorance.
  • The company said last quarter it expects 2022 COVID-19 testing-related sales of $2.5B in the early part of this year.
  • The company had said it will update the forecast quarterly over the remainder of the year.

Other News

  • In Feb. the company recalled Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas manufactured at its Sturgis, Mich. production facility.
  • After the product recall, Abbott reiterated its 2022 guidance for adj. earnings despite a yet-to-be determined one-off item due to the decision.
  • The recall could cost the company $325M in annual revenue, according to Cowen.
  • Abbott Rapid Dx North America, part of Abbott, was awarded a ~$1B contract from the U.S. Army to supply COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.
  • Investors will also look for company's comments on its business in Russia.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.