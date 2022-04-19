Heat Biologics to rebrand as NightHawk Biosciences from next month
Apr. 19, 2022 11:49 AM ETHeat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The clinical-stage biotech, Heat Biologics (NYSE:HTBX), announced on Tuesday that it would change its name to NightHawk Biosciences effective May 03. The name change will coincide with a change in the company’s ticker symbol to “NHWK” on the same day.
- The new name better reflects “the Company’s evolution, including expansion of its therapeutic pipeline, the vertical integration of capabilities from drug discovery to manufacturing and commercialization, as well as the Company’s new biodefense capabilities,” Heat (HTBX) said.
- The rebranding follows the company’s decision to change its listing to the NYSE American stock exchange from the Nasdaq Capital Market in February. Heat (HTBX) stock has lost more than 50% of its value over the past 12 months, as shown in this graph.