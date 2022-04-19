Globe Life Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETGlobe Life Inc. (GL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.73 (+13.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (+3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.