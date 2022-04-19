Kaiser Aluminum Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETKaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (-9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $883.46M (+172.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KALU has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.