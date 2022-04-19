Hoth adds drug/device product HT-TBI to pipeline as potential therapy for brain injury
Apr. 19, 2022 12:02 PM ETHoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) said it is adding a new asset to its pipeline, HT-TBI.
- The company said HT-TBI is being developed as a point-of-care therapy for treating secondary brain injury (such as brain edema and inflammation) resulting from ischemic stroke and traumatic brain injury (TBI) .
- Hoth (HOTH) added that HT-TBI will be developed as a ready-to-use drug-device combination product for use in non-healthcare settings by patients and caregivers at risk for stroke/TBI.
- HT-TBI is the second drug in the Hoth's pipeline to target neurological disorders; HT-ALZ is under development to treat Alzheimer's disease, the company said in an April 19 press release.