Hoth adds drug/device product HT-TBI to pipeline as potential therapy for brain injury

Apr. 19, 2022 12:02 PM ETHoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) said it is adding a new asset to its pipeline, HT-TBI.
  • The company said HT-TBI is being developed as a point-of-care therapy for treating secondary brain injury (such as brain edema and inflammation) resulting from ischemic stroke and traumatic brain injury (TBI) .
  • Hoth (HOTH) added that HT-TBI will be developed as a ready-to-use drug-device combination product for use in non-healthcare settings by patients and caregivers at risk for stroke/TBI.
  • HT-TBI is the second drug in the Hoth's pipeline to target neurological disorders; HT-ALZ is under development to treat Alzheimer's disease, the company said in an April 19 press release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.