RLI Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETRLI Corp. (RLI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- RLI (NYSE:RLI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (+12.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $283.93M (-1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RLI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.