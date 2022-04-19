Umpqua Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 19, 2022 5:35 PM ETUmpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-20.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $296.38M (-10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, UMPQ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.