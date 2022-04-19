Rogers Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 19, 2022 12:04 PM ETRogers Communications Inc. (RCI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Rogers (NYSE:RCI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.83 (+7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$3.63B (+4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RCI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.