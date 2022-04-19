Co-Diagnostics' JV CoSara gets Indian regulatory clearance for hepatitis C viral load test
Apr. 19, 2022 12:07 PM ETCo-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Molecular diagnostics company Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) on Tuesday said its JV for manufacturing and sales in India has received Indian regulatory approval to make and sell CODX's SARAQ Hepatitis C Viral Load Kit as an in vitro diagnostic.
- CODX's JV CoSara Diagnostics was given the clearance for the viral load test by India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization.
- CODX's hepatitis C PCR test has been developed using the company's CoPrimer technology. It has been designed to be used as an aid in assessing response to antiviral treatments in patients with hepatitis C.
- The World Health Organization has estimated that 58M people globally have chronic hepatitis C virus infection. In the South East Asia region, an estimated 10M people are chronically infected.
- CODX stock +3.6% to $5.43 in mid-day trade.