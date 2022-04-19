Despite U.S. mortgage rates hitting multi-year highs, it's likely that demand for single-family homes will remain solid, according to a report by Freddie Mac.

Generally speaking, a rising interest rate environment tends to scare off those that had considered refinancing their mortgage, for example, which may lead to moderation in homebuyer demand and house price appreciation.

“The Federal Reserve’s actions to address inflationary pressure are certainly impacting mortgage rates, which undoubtedly will affect the housing market,” said Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater. “While the sharp increase in mortgage rates will lead to a precipitous drop in refinance originations in 2022, demand for housing continues to remain solid, propelled by the large swath of first-time homebuyers and prospective purchasers looking to lock in a mortgage rate before they increase further.”

Specifically, Khater expects home price growth to average 10.4% this year and slowing to 5.0% in 2023, compared with 17.8% in 2021.

He sees home sales at 6.7M in 2022 and down to 6.6M in 2023 vs. 6.9M last year. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate is expected to average 4.6% in 2022 and 5.0% in 2023, up from 3.0% in 2021.

Anticipates mortgage origination levels of $3.1T in 2022 and $2.8T in 2023, down from $4.8T in 2021.

The U.S. MBA Purchase Index, which tracks mortgage applications for the purchase of a single-family home, has already been slowing since February amid rising rates.

