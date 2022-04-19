Morgan Stanley debuts Matterport coverage with equal-weight rating

  • Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) with an equal-weight recommendation and price target of $9.
  • Morgan Stanley analysts are "encouraged by Matterport's leadership in a large and underpenetrated opportunity" but noted recent "constraints in the camera supply chain and a tight labor market to provide professional capture services weighed on the ability to add digital spaces and grow subscription revenue in FY21."
  • Analysts expect supply headwinds to ease in the second half of FY22, but are looking at diversification of sales beyond real estate and into emerging use cases such as insurance, construction and retail. The spatial data company generates two-thirds of its sales from real estate.
  • Morgan Stanley estimates 15-18% revenue CAGR from FY22-FY37 in its base case range.
  • MTTR is trading +6.99%
