98% of bond ETFs have fallen in 2022

Exchange traded funds related to bonds have fallen sharply in 2022, as the Federal Reserve's policy tightening has sparked a significant increase in treasury yields. According to Bloomberg data, 98% of the 503 fixed income ETFs have lost ground during the year so far.

As U.S. Treasury yields track higher, added pressure is placed on bond funds, as yield and price move in opposite directions. This has caught some of financial market’s most prominent funds in the downdraft.

Year-to-date losers include names the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG), Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND), and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT). So far in 2022, AGG is -8.8%, BND is -9%, and TLT has sunk 17.2%.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hovers at 2.90% and has risen 137 basis points since the start of the year. It has climbed 74 basis points over the past month.

Additionally, the U.S. 2-year Treasury yield has taken off in 2022 to 2.53%, a 177 basis points increase. The 2-year also is also up 62 basis points in the past month.

Only 10 bond ETFs currently find themselves trading in the green so far this year and they are as follows: (NYSEARCA:PFIX), (KMLM), (RISR), (RRH), (RINF), (USFR), (TFLO), (OPER), (SGOV), and (KBND).

Amid skyrocketing interest rates across the U.S. Treasury yield curve, Barclays analysts said Monday that they are dismissing their bullish bet on 10-year Treasury bonds.