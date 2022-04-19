Dentsply Sirona faces multiple Street downgrades following CEO departure

Apr. 19, 2022 12:35 PM ETDENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)MRNABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Wall Street sign, New York City, USA

mbbirdy/E+ via Getty Images

  • Multiple Street firms have downgraded Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) after the dental products manufacturer earlier Tuesday said it had terminated CEO Don Casey.
  • Downgrades came from Baird, BofA Securities, and William Blair.
  • BofA's Michael Cherny downgraded the stock to neutral from buy, and lowered price target to $49 from $66 (~1% upside based on Monday's closed).
  • Although he said the stock's decline Tuesday may be overdone, a lack of visibility on how management might make improvements and unlock improvements led him to the downgrade.
  • William Blair's John Kreger downgraded Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) to market perform from outperform with no price target.
  • He wrote that Casey's departure following that of CFO Jorge Gomez on April 11 implies "deterioration in execution" and he sees risk to earnings ahead.
  • Gomez left Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) to join Moderna (MRNA) as CFO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.