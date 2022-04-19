Dentsply Sirona faces multiple Street downgrades following CEO departure
Apr. 19, 2022 12:35 PM ETDENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)MRNABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Multiple Street firms have downgraded Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) after the dental products manufacturer earlier Tuesday said it had terminated CEO Don Casey.
- Downgrades came from Baird, BofA Securities, and William Blair.
- BofA's Michael Cherny downgraded the stock to neutral from buy, and lowered price target to $49 from $66 (~1% upside based on Monday's closed).
- Although he said the stock's decline Tuesday may be overdone, a lack of visibility on how management might make improvements and unlock improvements led him to the downgrade.
- William Blair's John Kreger downgraded Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) to market perform from outperform with no price target.
- He wrote that Casey's departure following that of CFO Jorge Gomez on April 11 implies "deterioration in execution" and he sees risk to earnings ahead.
- Gomez left Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) to join Moderna (MRNA) as CFO.