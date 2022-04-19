Chicago Fed's Charles Evans expects Fed will boost rate above neutral

The Federal Reserve could raise its policy rate above neutral if inflation doesn't cool, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday during a Economic Club of New York event.

"If inflation began to re-accelerate, that would be of great concern," he said.

It's likely the central bank will raise rates above neutral — the point at which interest rates neither boost nor hamper economic growth, Evans said.

He sees a first stage of boosting the federal funds rate by 200 basis points, which would get it to 2.25%-2.50% by December. The second stage would increase it to 3.0%-3.5%. "At that stage we're at neutral," he said. If inflation doesn't start to come down, then "we'll have to go above neutral," he said.

The Fed should be very careful in adjusting the balance sheet, Evans added, noting that the federal funds rate is the central bank's primary policy tool. Therefore, the balance sheet won't be an active policy tool, he said. (Added at 12:35 PM ET).

"We want inflation expectations to be consistent with 2% inflation over time," in discussing the Fed's inflation averaging framework in adopted about two years ago. He said the new framework remains "quite sturdy."

On Monday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard called for the fed funds rate to be hiked to at least 3.5% by the end of the year. He wouldn't rule out a 75-basis-point increase, though it's not his base case.

Recall that in March, the Fed hiked its policy rate by 25 bps, its first increase since 2018